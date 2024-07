I-Team: Diabetes Drug Shortage

Diabetes patients say they are having to wait weeks for the medication they depend on because of its growing use for weight loss.

Diabetes patients say they are having to wait weeks for the medication they depend on because of its growing use for weight loss.

Diabetes patients say they are having to wait weeks for the medication they depend on because of its growing use for weight loss.

Diabetes patients say they are having to wait weeks for the medication they depend on because of its growing use for weight loss.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Diabetes patients say they are having to wait weeks for the medication they depend on because of its growing use for weight loss.

Consumer investigator Samantha Chatman looks into the new push to put diabetics first, Wednesday at 10 p.m.