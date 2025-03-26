'The Bachelor' Grant and Juliana reveal future plans, moving and reflect on their time on the show

Grant chose to get engaged to Juliana in the big "Bachelor" finale. "Playing the Field's" Ryan Field, Jen Matarese, and Gina Sirico talk to the happy couple about what's next for them. Grant and Juliana detail their big move to Boston, plans to travel to Italy, and recap their time on the show.

The podcast team also talks about Grant's breakup with Litia - she did not let him off the hook. Then, they preview the upcoming summer season of "Bachelor in Paradise!" There's a lot to look forward to! But in between, stay tuned for interviews and updates on everything going on in Bachelor Nation.