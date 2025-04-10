Tamron Hall Mother's Day Show Getaway

CHICAGO (WLS) -- 1 Grand Prize winner receives:

1. 2 x VIP seats at TAMRON HALL - Mother's Day Show (Currently scheduled for 5/2/2025).

2. Roundtrip coach airfare for 2 to New York (winner & guest)

3. Hotel accommodations for 2 nights (based on double occupancy)

4. Airport ground transportation to/from airport/hotel

5. 1 x $250 Visa Gift Card

6. Welcome reception

7. Approximate grand prize retail value $3,500.00.

Disclaimers for Rules:

1. Void where prohibited.

2. Grand Prize is non-transferable and not redeemable for cash.

3. Children under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

4. Children under 16 years are not permitted.

5. TAMRON HALL taping / talent / production schedule subject to change.

6. Winner is solely responsible for all applicable taxes, meals, tips, and incidentals.

7. Winner and guest agree to comply with any applicable travel and event health and safety protocols.

8. Employees of Disney, ABC, affiliates and subsidiaries are ineligible. Winner/guest must be able to travel during a 3-day window of DADT's determination (Dates 5/1-5/3/2025).

