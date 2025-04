Priest greets students at Notre Dame Catholic School dressed as Olaf

CLARENDON HILLS< Ill. (WLS) -- You might call him Father Olaf.

Students at Notre Dame Catholic School in Clarendon Hills were greeted Wednesday morning by Father Mark Bernhard, dressed as Olaf.

He agreed to wear the snowman costume for the entire day if students sold a certain number of raffle tickets in a school fundraiser.