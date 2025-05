I-Team: Restoration Runaround Complaints

Three local homeowners tell the I-Team they didn't get the renovations they paid for.

Three local homeowners tell the I-Team they didn't get the renovations they paid for.

Three local homeowners tell the I-Team they didn't get the renovations they paid for.

Three local homeowners tell the I-Team they didn't get the renovations they paid for.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three local homeowners told the I-Team they didn't get the renovations they paid for.

Learn what the contractor told consumer investigator Jason Knowles about their claims, Wednesday at 10 p.m.