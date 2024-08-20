Falling for Falko: Temple University Hospital staff finds therapy in police K9

PHILADELPHIA -- Meet Falko, Temple University's police K-9 officer.

You can usually find him on Temple's campus patrolling, assisting with public safety and helping to keep the students safe.



But Falko is also known for a completely different kind of talent: emotional support.

And his patrol is a completely different area of campus, the hospital.



Almost by mistake, when the three-year-old German Shepherd and his handler, Officer Jesse Camponelli made a stop at Temple University Hospital on Temple's campus to check up on a report, he became an overnight celebrity.



Camponelli says, "A nurse asked, 'can I meet your dog?' So, I brought him into the ER department and every nurse just came flocking to him with huge smiles on their faces! It was really rewarding, because you could tell the stress and how hard their job is getting to them. As they walk by, you'd see their face light up, run over to him, and I'd watch them go into a patient's room with a huge smile on their face. I said to myself I have to do this more often."



By all accounts Falko's police work is impeccable, graduating from the Philadelphia Police Academy's police dog program in January 2024.

He's certified in explosive detection and trained in apprehension and building searches.

He's helped out on Philadelphia Police calls. But his temperament as a calming and steady support friend when needed is what really sets him apart.



"The first time he was brought to us, Falko stayed with one of our trauma patients," explains Ercele Reyes, clinical director of the Surgical Trauma Unit at Temple University Hospital. "You could see the changes on the face of the patient, instead of being depressed, he was talking to Falko. He's very calm, telling patients, 'I'm here, it's going to be ok.' He is always welcome in our trauma center."



Floor after floor, with Falko's nails making noise down each hall, he's greeted by enthusiastic hospital RN's who are always willing to spoil him with treats and hugs.



"There goes tonight's dinner!" explains Camponelli, as Falko is warmly greeted with treats once again while on one of his visits.



Falko's visits bring comfort and support to nurses and doctors who may feel stressed from their demanding yet necessary jobs.



"People will greet him before they greet me, I love it!"



Officer Jesse Camponelli tries to visit the hospital at least twice a month when his schedule permits. The look on the faces of Falko's biggest fans is enough to let him know the K-9 doing his job.