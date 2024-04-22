Enjoy movie night under the stars at Shankweiler's Drive-In Theatre

OREFIELD, Pennsylvania -- Shankweiler's Theatre is the oldest drive-in movie theater in the world, bringing a unique experience to customers for nearly a century.

Founded in 1934, the theater has survived the Great Depression, two World Wars and 16 United States Presidents.

The new owners took over in 2022, bringing the latest films from Hollywood to the 66-foot wide screen.

They also play classic films.

A recent double feature included the 1996 action film "Twister" with the new release of "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire".

The drive-in provides a family experience and movie experience unlike any other.

The owners call it a DIY Day where moviegoers pick the time they arrive, the location for their car to watch the film, how they sit to watch the film and what kind of movie snacks and meals they want to eat.

The experience blends nature and Hollywood with a nostalgic vibe that is accentuated by Shankweiler's long history.

4540 Shankweiler Road, Orefield, PA 18069