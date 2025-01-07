Single mom turned attorney uses social media to empower moms across the country

HOUSTON -- "My high potential was born the day I became a single mom," says attorney Gianni Avalos.



In 2021, Avalos posted her first TikTok video showing the moment she found out she had passed the bar exam. Since then, she has amassed over 165,000 loyal followers by sharing how she balances her personal life as a single mother alongside her demanding career as an attorney.



Becoming an attorney had been a lifelong dream for Avalos. When she first decided to seriously pursue a law career, she offered to work for free at various law firms in her small town of Granbury, Texas. From there, she worked her way up becoming a paralegal and subsequently entered law school.



Avalos found out she was pregnant during her final year of law school and can still recall the struggles of studying for the bar exam while caring for her newborn son. But looking back, Avalos says that being a single mom has turned into one of her greatest strengths.



"I always say, if you want something done, you give it to a single mom because we know how to just juggle so much. Anything you put on our to-do list, were going to figure out how to get it done, with or without our kids next to us."



Avalos now owns her own family law firm, Avalos Family Trial Attorneys, to advocate for other single moms navigating the legal system. Like Morgan Gillory on ABC's "High Potential," Avalos hopes she can inspire other moms to strive for their highest potential and remind them of all they can achieve.



"I think 'High Potential' is beyond entertaining; it is inspiring to single moms who are watching the show," Avalos says of the series, "because they are watching a personality that they can relate to."



Watch new episodes of "High Potential" Tuesdays at 9/8c on ABC and stream on Hulu.

