The secret sauce: How pizzeria owner stands out with unique recipes, personal touch

HOPEWELL JUNCTION, New York -- A Bronx native has transformed a pizzeria 70 miles north of the New York City into a slice of home.

Hopewell Pizza, in the heart of downtown Hopewell Junction in Dutchess County, New York, is the passion project of Frankie Vaccariello, 52. Vaccariello, who is a seasoned chef and lifelong dreamer, took over the pizzeria last October.

As a single father working alongside his daughters, Vanessa and Kaylian, Vaccariello wanted to extend that feeling of home to his customers.

"I want it to feel like home," Vaccariello said. "That's why one of our mottos is 'welcome to the family' because we want everyone to feel like they are family when they walk out the door."

Through authentic Italian family recipes that started in his own family kitchen, Vaccariello has workshopped recipes and paired them with modern flavors of New York City to create a unique taste experience.

Customers are serious about their love for Hopewell Pizza.

Regular customer Ronald Laigner will tell you that in his roughly six months as a customer there, there were only three days that he did not come in for a slice. "Frank has no competition," said Laigner.

Hopewell Junction resident Paul Seedorf is here two to three days a week - and orders delivery about twice a month.



"I found it to be the best pizza in Hopewell, the best value, and the best tasting," he said.