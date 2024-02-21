Little Ethiopia's Meals by Genet featured on Freeform's Chrissy & Dave Dine Out

Meals by Genet, a favorite in LA's Little Ethiopia, is featured on Freeform's Chrissy & Dave Dine Out.

LOS ANGELES, Calif. -- Little Ethiopia's Meals by Genet was on the verge of closing when Pulitzer Prize winning food critic Jonathan Gold featured the restaurant is his list of favorites. Now, the Ethiopian eatery is thriving with many celebrities as frequent guests.

Most recently, the restaurant and its chef/owner Genet Agonafer were showcased on the new Freeform show Chrissy & Dave Dine Out, featuring Chrissy Teigen and celebrity chef Dave Chang.

"Having Chrissy & Dave Dine Out coming here, I was just so excited to be a part of that," said Agonafer. "In Ethiopia, we take the food thing very seriously. It's like you represent your country. I don't want anyone to say 'I hate Ethiopian food,' at least if I can help it."

Meals by Genet will be featured on the season finale of Chrissy & Dave Dine Out on Wednesday, February 21 at 9:30pm on Freeform. Episodes then stream on Hulu.

For more information, visit: https://abc.com/shows/chrissy-and-dave-dine-out/

For more on Meals by Genet, go to: https://www.mealsbygenetla.com/