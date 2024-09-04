'Only Murders in the Building' escape room takes guests on a murder mystery adventure

NEW YORK -- In honor of season 4 of Hulu's hit show "Only Murders in the Building," an all-new escape room experience has arrived in New York City.

Featuring hidden bookcase doorways, secret passageways and all kinds of easter eggs referencing the show, the hour-long experience encourages guests to use their problem-solving and teamwork skills to solve an imaginary case.

"The great thing about this game is you don't need to know anything about 'Only Murders in the Building' to play this game and enjoy it, but if you do love the show then you're going to love this game even more," explained Ben Enos, Sr. Director of Product Design for The Escape Game.

The NYC experience officially opened on August 30th and a Los Angeles location will debut on September 6th. Sign up for tickets exclusively at Only Murders in the Building through The Escape Game.

Disney is the parent company of Hulu, ABC Localish and this station.