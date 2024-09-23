Philadelphia-themed bar in Tokyo, Japan, serves brotherly love cheesesteaks

This Japanese couple seeks to create the perfect cheesesteak at their Philadelphia-themed bar in Tokyo, Japan!

TOKYO, Japan -- Kosuke and Tomomi Chujo own a Philly-themed bar in Tokyo, Japan. Together, they are on a mission to craft the perfect cheesesteak.

It all started with Kosuke's love of Philadelphia, dating back to his childhood in Nihonbashi, Tokyo. His family has lived in the historic neighborhood for nearly a century.

In 2011, Kosuke opened 'Nihonbashi Philly,' and initially served Italian food. It has since evolved into a sports bar with a focus on cheesesteaks.

The couple traveled to Philadelphia in 2021 and 2023 to study cheesesteaks at many fan-favorite restaurants. What they've created is an amalgamation of their favorite elements, including rib eye steak, American cheese, provolone cheese, mushrooms, fried onions, homemade 'Cheese Whiz,' and homemade bread.

Action News Community Journalists Matteo and Nick Iadonisi have dreamed of visiting Japan since they were children. Their passion was further catalyzed by a chance encounter between Nick and the Chujos at a Philadelphia Eagles tailgate in 2023.

Thus, on their dream trip to Japan in June 2024, they had to take a pit stop in 'Philly' to tell their story.