'Pizza to the Polls' feeds Philly on Election Day

Election day is like a party when 'Pizza to the Polls' and 'Joy to the Polls' entertain voters waiting in line.

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania -- When creative minds come together to conquer long lines on election day, you get nationwide movements like 'Pizza to the Polls'.

The group, which started in 2016, mobilizes its members to target high-traffic polling places with pizza pies. It's a way to make sure that hunger is not a reason any voter has to leave the line.

Pizza to the Polls hit several polling locations in Philadelphia this morning in partnership with the Committee of Seventy and OnePhillyConnect.

At Bright Hope Baptist Church in North Philadelphia, the pizza truck was flanked by the 'Joy to the Polls' truck.

Joy to the Polls started in 2020 and brings musical entertainment to polling places in Philadelphia and other cities. The Philly-based band, Snacktime, kept spirits high with their soulful sound.

