Wonderspring unveils kid-designed, volunteer built playground in West Philadelphia

More than 150 volunteers came out to donate their time and energy to creating a safe accessible space for kids in the West Philadelphia community.

PHILADELPHIA -- Wonderspring, in partnership with KABOOM! and Fannie Mae, unveiled a new playspace for children in West Philadelphia.

Zakiyyah Boone is the CEO of Wonderspring Early Education.

She says, "Places like this are important because not only do they develop motor skills, but they also develop self-confidence. When they find out they can climb those steps, they learn they can take safe risks. They learn if I try, I can do it. That's how they become awesome adults when they leave here."

KABOOM's goal is to end playspace inequity.

They say there is a reality that too many children do not have access to accessible safe spaces in the city.

Find out more about Wonderspring by visiting Wwonderspring.org.