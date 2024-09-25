The Golden Bachelorette surprises an assisted living community to celebrate the series premiere

Thursday, September 19, 2024. -- This retirement community got quite the surprise during their special "senior prom" celebration to ring in the series premiere of The Golden Bachelorette. Residents of The Bristal in Englewood, New Jersey, stepped into a glamorous prom-themed celebration, with golden dcor, festive snacks, bubbly drinks, branded serving ware, and trivia.

As they gathered to watch Joan begin her journey to find love again, they were decked out in DIY corsage kits, golden prom court sashes, prom king and queen headbands, tiaras, crowns, and a custom playlist of nostalgic hits to keep them dancing all night. If that wasn't enough excitement, these seniors got a huge surprise when Joan herself arrived at the event, ready to join the party and accompany the group during their viewing.

There was plenty of love and camaraderie in the air during this special event. "I think the biggest thing was [ that ] it's still fun to date at this age and you can still find love," said Joan about the unforgettable night.

