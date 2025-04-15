Twins make double the difference volunteering at nature center

Two totally talented twins, Tim and Tom, take time out of their itinerary to keep this nature center at Cedar Run Wildlife Refuge in tip-top shape.

MEDFORD, New Jersey -- Twins Tim and Tom Soffer do everything together. That ranges from finishing each other's sentences to finishing important jobs in and around the nature center at Woodford Cedar Run Wildlife Refuge.

They particularly enjoy refilling bird feeders, sweeping the floors, washing the windows, and sending out mail.

"We always finish our jobs when we work together," they said in unison.

Cedar Run relies on volunteers to help staff carry out their ultimate mission of environmental education, habitat conservation, and wildlife rehabilitation.

Last year, they reported taking in a record number of 7,700 animals and expects that number to grow this year.

For more information, watch the video above and visit the Woodford Cedar Run Wildlife Refuge website.