EMBED >More News Videos Students from Montgomery Blair High School in Silver Spring, Maryland walked out of class and are marching to Washington, D.C. to demonstrate in front of the White House.

Students around the country walked out of class Wednesday during the #Enough National School Walkout to protest gun violence and call for gun control reform.The protests lasted for 17 minutes starting at 10 a.m. local time. The number of minutes signifies the 17 students killed in the Parkland school shooting exactly one month ago.