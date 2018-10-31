Vigil held for 3 siblings struck and killed at Rochester, Indiana, school bus stop

ROCHESTER, Ind. (WLS) --A vigil is planned for Friday evening in honor of the three siblings who were struck and killed Tuesday morning as they crossed the street to their school bus in Rochester, Indiana.
Organizers said there is no real agenda for the vigil; rather, the event is an opportunity for the community to gather, talk and pray.
"I think people mourn in different ways, and as a community, we are very strong and very tight knit," said vigil organizer Erin Rhodes. "We all love each other, at the end of the day."
"I think it's an opportunity for the community to try to start to heal," said Mike Yazel of the Mentone, Indiana Fire Department.
The community is struggling to heal in the wake of the tragedy, and some residents said as they entered the church that their city is "broken."
As of Thursday, few people had seen or spoken to the children's parents, but during a church service, the mayor of Rochester recounted his conversation with their mother, who said she held her daughter in the street as she took her last breaths.
Indiana State Police said twins 6-year-old Xzavier and Mason Ingle and their older sister 9-year-old Alivia Stahl were crossing the street to board their school bus, which had its lights on and caution arm extended, at about 7:15 a.m. near 4600 N State Road 25 when they were struck and killed.
Alivia tried to shield Xzavier and Mason from the Toyota Tacoma speeding toward them, investigators said. Her mother said Alivia was like another mom to her little brothers.
An 11-year-old boy, identified by state police as Maverik Low, was taken to Parkview Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana, where he was undergoing surgery for multiple broken bones and internal injuries, police said. His family said Wednesday he is in stable condition after surgery and asked for privacy as he recovers.
So far Low has undergone five successful surgeries, is talking and can move all his limbs. Maverik's parents released a statement Friday saying that their son was talking, laughing and joking with his family.
Alyssa Shepherd, 24, is charged with three felony counts of reckless homicide and one misdemeanor count of passing a school bus while its arm is extended, causing injury. She told police she saw the bus's lights but did not realize it was a school bus until the children were right in front of her.
Shepherd also told police she had three children in her backseat when the crash happened. She is the children's director at Faith Outreach - A Foursquare Gospel Church nearby in Rochester.
The school district has now moved that bus stop from State Road 25 into Meiser Park, Tippecanoe school officials said.