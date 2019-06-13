Vigil honors Arlington Heights couple allegedly murdered by daughter Deborah Martin

WHEELING, Ill. (WLS) -- A vigil was held Wednesday night to honor an Arlington Heights couple allegedly murdered by their daughter.
The vigil was held in the gymnasium of Wheeling High School, where Anne Martin was a beloved teacher.
"She became part of my family and I'm really going to miss her a lot," said Ruby Rios, former student.
The retired social studies and English as a second language teacher came back constantly to substitute. She couldn't get away from the classroom.
"She said, 'You know how much I love these kids, Bertha,'" recalled Bertha Sanchez, teacher.
And they loved her back. Anne walked the halls of Wheeling High School for the last time the last week of school.
Prosecutors said last Friday Anne and her husband Dave Martin were murdered by their 43-year-old daughter Deborah. Deborah is accused or brutally slashing and stabbing them to death inside the Arlington Heights home they all shared. Dave, a Vietnam veteran, was found dead in his lounge chair.
The 911 audio captures the defendant's mother gasping for air and moaning. Within seconds of dispatch answering, sounds of movement are heard followed by the mother of the defendant gasping and pleading, 'No Debbie,'" said Lorna Amado-Chevlin with the Cook County States Attorney's Office.
Deborah was taken into custody at the home. She allegedly took a shower after the murders, and police found bloody clothes in her room along with a journal that prosecutors say detailed her desire to kill her parents.
The community the Martins loved is struggling with their sudden and brutal deaths, grasping to find a sense of understanding.
Arlington Heights Police told ABC 7 the Martin home was familiar to their department. Commander Joe Pinnello said AHPD had responded to "more than a couple" calls there over "several years" because of a "family situation" involving the Martins' daughter, who had been living with her parents on and off for years. However, Deborah Martin did not have a criminal record.
Deborah Martin has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder. She is scheduled to appeared in court for a bond hearing Monday and remains in custody. Prosecutors have not offered any details as to a motive.
