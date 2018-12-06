Prosecutors: Villa Park woman charged in sex abuse of 2 teens she met hosting underage drinking party

(DuPage County State's Attorney's Office)

VILLA PARK, Ill. --
A 35-year-old woman is facing charges that she sexually abused two teenage boys in west suburban Villa Park.

Stefanie Litton was charged with four counts of sexual abuse over the course of months this past year, according to a statement by the DuPage County state's attorney's office.

Litton allegedly met the victims, who were 14 and 16 year old, at an underage drinking party she hosted at her home, prosecutors said. She allegedly abused one boy from Dec. 2017 to Feb. 2018, and the other boy from Jan. 2018 to July 2018.

"It is alleged that this defendant preyed on two young boys simply to satisfy her own sick sexual desires," DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin said in the statement.

"These allegations are extremely disturbing and, if found guilty, could land the defendant behind bars for a significant amount of time," Berlin said.

Villa Park police began investigating the alleged abuse after receiving an anonymous tip, prosecutors said.

A judge set Litton's bail to $10,000 at a hearing Wednesday morning, the state's attorney's office said. She was scheduled to appear in court again on Jan. 2.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2018.)
