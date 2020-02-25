Villa Park woman, 37, gets 90 days for sexual abuse of teen boy

WHEATON, Ill. -- A 37-year-old Villa Park woman was sentenced to 90 days in prison Monday after being convicted of sexually abusing a 14-year-old and 16-year-old boy multiple times between 2017 and 2018.

Stefanie Litton received her sentence after pleading guilty Oct. 19, 2019, to a felony count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, according to the DuPage County State's Attorney's Office.

Through her daughter, Litton met the boys at an underaged drinking party she hosted at her home, prosecutors said. In late 2018, Villa Park police received an anonymous tip that she was "engaging in inappropriate sexual contact with an underaged boy."

An investigation found that the abuse happened multiple times in Litton's car between December 2017 and February 2018, prosecutors said.

She was arrested Dec. 4, 2018, and was released on bond the following day, prosecutors said.

In addition to her sentence, Litton must serve 36 months of sex offender probation and will be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of her life, prosecutors said.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
