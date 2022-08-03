Vin Scully, legendary Dodgers broadcaster, dies at 94

In this Aug. 1, 2007 file photo, longtime Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully is shown in the press box of Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES -- Vin Scully, the legendary Dodgers broadcaster who called the team's games for 67 seasons, has died at the age of 94.

The Dodgers confirmed the news in a social media post, writing that Scully died Tuesday.

"Vin Scully was the heartbeat of the Dodgers -- and in so many was, the heartbeat of all of Los Angeles," the statement said in part.

"We have lost an icon," said Dodgers president and CEO Stan Kasten said in a statement. "The Dodgers' Vin Scully was one of the greatest voices in all of sports."

