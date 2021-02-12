Accused police impersonator arrested again in Lisle

LISLE, Ill. (WLS) -- An accused police impersonator has been arrested and charged again.Vincent Richardson, 26, faces three felony counts of false personation of an officer, Chicago police said Thursday. The Lisle man allegedly impersonated a Chicago police sergeant several times on the Near West Side.He allegedly impersonated an officer on Jan. 14, Jan. 27 and Feb. 3, police said. A police spokesperson was unable to provide more details about the incident.Richardson was arrested Wednesday in Lisle after he was identified as someone who impersonated a CPD sergeant in the 2300 block of West Jackson Boulevard, police said.Richardson was sentenced to 18 months in jail in 2016 after police said he was pulled over last year while wearing a "police-style" bullet-proof vest. They said he also had a police scanner and handcuffs with him.His arrest record dates back to 2009. When he was 14, he dressed up as an officer and actually went on patrol for five hours before being caught.He is due in court Friday.