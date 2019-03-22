Crime & Safety

Violent robberies at Green, Blue Line trains

Chicago police said thieves have been violently robbing people on Green and Blue Line trains.

Five reports have been made since the middle of last month. The incidents have all occurred in the 11th District -Harrison.

Incident Times & Locations:
3600-block of West Lake on February 17 at 4:51 p.m.
500-block of South Pulaski on February 22 at 11:50 a.m.
4000-block of West Lake on March 3 at 4:00 p.m.
500-block of South Homan on March 8 at 6:54 p.m.
500-block of South Kedzie on March 17 at 3:35 p.m.

Officials said the thieves snatch phones or purses out of people's hands. Some victims who resisted were beaten with a blunt object.

According to police the suspects are believed to be between one to six black males, ages 17-24 and wearing hooded sweatshirts.
