Gary man arrested on gun charges for New Year's Eve video, 28 weapons recovered in search

GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- Gary police said a 20-year-old man was arrested and charged for "a reckless and foolish act" caught on video on New Year's Eve.

Investigators said cell phone video captured Andrew Crawford firing a gun multiple times into the air and damaging a NIPSCO power pole. In the video you can see sparks flying from the shots.

The video was posted on social media, and police received tips as a result. Gary police and the FBI Gang Response Investigative Team launched an investigation, and on Monday executed search warrants on two homes in midtown.

Police said they recovered 28 weapons ranging from shotguns, rifles, AR rifles and 12 handguns, and ammunition in the search. Crawford was taken into custody.

Charges against Crawford are pending.
