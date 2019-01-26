VIRAL VIDEO: Men with guns threaten CPD officers in video with more than 1M views

EMBED </>More Videos

A video making the rounds on Facebook shows two men threatening CPD officers.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A viral video showing two men threatening to kill Chicago Police officers has been making the rounds on social media.

The video has been viewed over one million times on Facebook.

In the video, a man with two guns in his lap makes threats to CPD officers driving next to them.

Another man in the back seat is shown flashing a gun with a laser sight.

Investigators said they know who the men are and are working to file charges.

Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said social meida plays a major role in fighting crime.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
viralviral videochicago police departmentgunschicago violence
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Chicago Weather: Extreme cold grips area, leads to crashes, water main break
Man beaten, kidnapped in Riverside found in Chicago
Football legend Joe Montana investing $75M in marijuana industry
Charges filed against suspected gunman in Orland Park mall shooting
Measles outbreak grows in northwest US, 31 cases reported
Furloughed workers relieved government shutdown agreement reached, ready to get paid again
Chicago Mayoral Election 2019: Meet the candidates in the race
Pint-sized pups compete ahead of major sled dog race
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly sunny, cold, light snow in the evening Saturday
Chicago World War II veteran receives France's highest honor
Woman drove drunk on vanilla extract: police
Woodstock hosts annual Groundhog Days Festival
More News