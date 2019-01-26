VIRAL VIDEO: Men with guns threaten CPD officers in video with more than 1M views

EMBED </>More Videos

A video making the rounds on Facebook shows two men threatening CPD officers.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A viral video showing two men threatening to kill Chicago Police officers has been making the rounds on social media.

The video has been viewed over one million times on Facebook.

In the video, a man with two guns in his lap makes threats to CPD officers driving next to them.

Another man in the back seat is shown flashing a gun with a laser sight.

Investigators said they know who the men are and are working to file charges.

Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said social media plays a major role in fighting crime.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
viralviral videochicago police departmentgunschicago violence
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
LIVE RADAR: 1-2 inches of snow coming, extreme cold grips area
Louisiana shooting leaves 5 dead; manhunt underway for suspect
Wind chill warnings and advisories: Facts and safety tips for dealing with dangerous cold
911 dispatcher assists young boy with homework emergency
Kit Kat Drumsticks combine ice cream, wafers and fudge
'Serious' crash involving 2 semis, passenger vehicle closes all lanes on eastbound I-80
NYC man quits job, comes forward as $298M Powerball winner
Officer charged in Russian roulette-style killing of fellow cop
Show More
Girl, 14, missing from Park Manor since Friday
Ahoy, mateys!: Annual pirate festival lands in Florida
Boeing pulls off first test flight of self-flying air taxi: Video
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly sunny, cold, light snow in the evening Saturday
More News