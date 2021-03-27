2 dead, at least 8 injured in Virginia Beach oceanfront shootings, police say

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. -- Two people are dead and at least eight people were injured in shootings along Virginia Beach's oceanfront, police said early Saturday.

An estimated eight people were shot around 11 p.m. Friday, Virginia Beach Police Chief Paul Neudigate told reporters.

While officers were investigating, a report of shots fired came in nearby, the chief said. An officer confronted an individual there and a shooting broke out. The officer shot the individual, and the person died. The officer was not shot.

A second person, who Neudigate said was possibly involved in an unrelated shooting, was pronounced dead near the scene. The chief called it "a separate shooting incident that we're still trying to piece together."

An officer was also struck by a vehicle during the investigation and taken to a hospital. The officer's injuries were not considered to be life-threatening.

"We have a very chaotic incident, a very chaotic night," Neudigate said.

Several people were in custody but their possible involvement in the shootings was still under investigation. Multiple roads were blocked off while police worked in the area.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
virginiashooting
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Video shows Home Depot shooting that left security guard in coma
18-year-old Chicago high school student dies from COVID complications
Hot mic catches pilot's expletive-filled rant against San Francisco
Illinois expands vaccination effort as COVID cases rise
Chicago traffic has been dramatically changed by COVID pandemic
Mom fights to bring pregnant daughter's killer to justice
More 'chemical compounds' removed from Streeterville high-rise where body was found
Show More
8 shot, 1 fatally, at Wrightwood gathering
Manufacturing workers in demand as companies ramp up production
Entrepreneurs turn job loss into opportunity for dream business
2 charged in deadly Bridgeview shooting outside Secretary of State facility
New economic equity laws hope to address racial inequities, systemic injustices
More TOP STORIES News