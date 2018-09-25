Virginia suspends tampon ban for prison visitors

RICHMOND, Va. --
Virginia is suspending a new policy that would have barred women who visit inmates at state prisons from wearing tampons or menstrual cup.

Secretary of Public and Homeland Security Safety Brian Moran said he has ordered an "immediate suspension until further review."

State prison officials recently announced they were set to implement the policy next month as a way to prevent contraband from being smuggled into prisons.

Department of Corrections spokeswoman Lisa Kinney previously said the agency planned to offer pads to women who are wearing tampons while visiting a prison.

Inmate advocates sharply criticized the policy, saying it violates the privacy rights of female visitors.

Moran says he understands the concerns about contraband but adds a more "thorough review" of the tampon ban is needed.
