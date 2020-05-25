Coronavirus

Florida couple creates virtual escape room amid virus pandemic

TAMPA, Fla. -- A Florida couple had to shut down their escape room location due to the COVID-19 pandemic. So they decided to turn it into a virtual experience and now they're cashing-in big time.

"We've put so much into this. We gambled if you will a lot of money, a lot of time," Rob Faiella owner of Rock Avenue Escape Room said.

After some tweaks, Rob and his wife Alison, created the first escape room to offer a virtual game experience, WTFS reported.

"I jokingly said I suppose I could strap a GoPro to my head and have people call in from home," Faiella said.

Rob, with two iPhones strapped on, plays the role of the mayor and guides people through a small town mystery.

"It's different every game. Different interactions depending on the people and its really a ton fun," Faiella said.

A family of four can play for about $50 and people can play from anywhere in the world.

The company says the virtual version is so popular, they aren't rushing for in-person version anytime soon.
