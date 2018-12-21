CHICAGO (WLS) --Friends, family, colleagues and members of the community gathered Friday to say goodbye to fallen Chicago police officer Eduardo Marmolejo Friday evening.
The 36-year-old, who had been on the force for about two and a half years with the 5th District, was killed along with Officer Conrad Gary while they investigated a report of shots fired near the Metra tracks on the South Side. They were struck and killed by a South Shore Line train.
Officer Marmolejo's wake began at 3 p.m. and continues to 9 p.m. Friday night at Blake-Lamb Funeral Home in Oak Lawn.
Marmolejo lived in Beverly with his wife and three daughters.
The mood at the visitation was very somber. Officers and first responders from across the state, along with their families and members of the community, arrived to pay their respects.
"Well I'm a wife of a police officer in the 10th District and this hits home right now. He can- We can be next, any day," said Susana Dominguez. "Hopefully be a part of the unity our city needs on behalf of all the men and women in our police department."
Governor Bruce Rauner is expected to stop by the visitation to pay his respects later Friday night. Marmolejo's funeral will be held Saturday morning.