Visitation held Sunday for CFD diver Juan Bucio

CHICAGO (WLS) --Family, friends and colleagues remembered Chicago Fire Department diver Juan Bucio this weekend.
Hundreds showed up for his visitation Sunday at St. Rita of Cascia High School on the city's Southwest Side. Members of the Chicago Police Department, the mayor and the governor paid their respects.
Bucio died Memorial Day, while searching for a diver who fell off a boat on the Chicago River. The 46-year-old CFD veteran was trying to save 28-year-old Alberto Lopez who fell into the South Branch of the Chicago River.
"When you lose one of your own, you are not prepared for that," said CFD Commissioner Jose Santiago.
Firefighters, both retired and from other departments, also attended the visitation noting that all firefighters are family.
When someone makes the brave decision to become a firefighter, they join a family like no other.
"We all celebrate when things go well, and when things don't go well, we all show up to make sure everybody knows that it counted," said Kevin Casey, a retired Chicago firefighter.
"It's in our blood and always be and we are one big family and when part of my family dies, I'm here," said Rick Lee, a retired suburban firefighter.
Bucio is survived by two young sons, who were seen holding hands with a CFD commander.
Bucio is the 13th member of fire department to die in line of duty since 2000.
A funeral Mass is scheduled for noon Monday. Burial will follow at Mt. Auburn Cemetery, 4101 S. Oak Park Ave., Stickney.