CPS teacher reveals final weight loss through Vitalife 40-day challenge

This segment produced with and sponsored by Vitalife.

Last month, we met Kiisha Bynum. She is on her weight loss journey with the Vitalife Weight Loss Program she has been on the program for about a year and has already lost 140 pounds! But she's not at her goal weight - yet. We have come to the end of Kiisha's latest 40-day round of weight loss so we're checking in on her journey.

Kiisha and Davis Jaspers, founder of the Vitalife Weight Loss Program, chatted with Val and Ryan about the program and the special offer that's available.

For the first 50 people who call 844-988-THIN they can get the Windy City Live special - a $150 value, for $27!

Check out what they have to offer on their website.
