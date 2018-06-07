Volcano burn victims from Guatemala arrive in US for treatment

EMBED </>More Videos

Six children who were badly burned by the volcanic eruption in Guatemala have arrived in Galveston for treatment at Shriners Hospital.

By
GALVESTON, Texas --
Burn victims from Guatemala have arrived in Texas to receive treatment.

At least six children who have been severely burned by Sunday's volcanic eruption in Guatemala will receive care at Shriners Hospital in Galveston.


Shriners Hospital medical staff, Shriners, and military personnel waited since midnight for the children, who arrived around 4:45 a.m. at Scholes airport in Galveston.

They are now at the hospital's pediatric burn center.

Within 24 hours of the first eruption over the weekend, Shriners says an emergency medical team from its Galveston hospital was sent to provide care in Guatemala, where they've been working for days.


Shriners says that the children are in critical condition, but hasn't shared the extent of their injuries due to medical confidentiality. However, you can help them by donating online.

We also don't know the children's exact ages, but some of them could be very young.

"We have some of the world's leading doctors. They go all over the world. Not just here. All over the world. Teaching other doctors how to treat burn patients. We're very proud of them," said Raymond Rubio with the Galveston Shriners.

"It's very important that we support these children. They suffer severe burns. Back in the early days when we were doing this, a severely burned child had about a 35 percent chance of survival. Now, it's up to nearly 90 percent. They perform miracles everyday at our hospital here," Rubio added.

EMBED More News Videos

Shriners Hospital in Galveston will be caring for children badly injured by the volcano eruption in Guatemala.



Here in Houston, volunteers are also accepting donations at area restaurants for those affected by the volcano.

You can drop off non-perishable items to Guatemala Restaurant at 3330 Hillcroft St. Houston, TX 77057.

At least 75 people are dead and 192 are missing due to the eruptions, which have also halted rescue missions as search crews were forced to evacuate.

EMBED More News Videos

Children critically injured by the volcanic eruption in Guatemala are expected to arrive in Galveston for care.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldhospitalvolcanoburn injuriesTexas
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Urban Meyer suspended for 3 football games by Ohio State
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Show More
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Ex-Michigan State gymnastics coach Kathie Klages charged in Nassar case
Fatal hit-and-run at Division, Cicero under investigation
More News