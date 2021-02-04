deadly shooting

Round Lake Beach man charged with murder after tracking down teens driving his stolen car, shooting them: prosecutors

WAUKEGAN, Ill. -- A northern Illinois man was indicted Wednesday on first-degree murder charges for allegedly tracking down his stolen automobile and shooting its two teenage occupants, one fatally.

Lake County prosecutors say Lynell Glover, 35, of Round Lake Beach spotted the teens in his vehicle on Jan. 3 and followed them until the car, which was reported stolen Dec. 30, ran out of gas. Glover allegedly fired shots at the teens as they fled. Anthony Awad, 17, of Hanover Park was shot three times and died at the scene. The other teen, also 17, was struck in the leg.

RELATED: 2 teens shot, 1 killed after Volo chase involving stolen vehicle ends in shooting, police say

Glover called police and remained at the scene and was charged with aggravated battery. First-degree murder charges were added when the grand jury returned the indictment. He has been held in the Lake County Jail in lieu of $1 million bail since the shooting.

Glover's arraignment is scheduled for Monday before Lake County Circuit Court Judge Mark Levitt. Prosecutors said Glover faces more than 50 years in prison if found guilty of the charges.

RELATED: Vigil held for Rockford bowling alley shooting victims; 6 shot, 3 killed in apparent random attack at Don Carter Lanes

EMBED More News Videos

Hundreds gathered outside a Rockford bowling alley Saturday night to remember the victims of a deadly shooting Christmas weekend.



It wasn't immediately known if Glover has legal representation to speak on his behalf.

The video in the player above is from an earlier report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
voloround lake beachhanover parkauto theftdeadly shootingfatal shootingshootingteen shotteen killedcar theftstolen car
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
DEADLY SHOOTING
5th victim dies from Chicago-Evanston shooting spree; 911 calls released
Wife found dead after Inverness fire shot herself: police
'Senseless act' takes life of nursing student from Chicago
Police video shows end of Chicago, Evanston shooting spree that left 4 dead
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
More snow expected across Chicago area Thurs., then bitter cold
CPS, CTU make progress on deal; tentative testing plan agreed to, sources say
Biden open to limiting $1,400 checks to lower-income Americans
South Side aldermen demand action over Chicago missing mail
Old Facebook glitch exposes users' phone numbers
Prosecutors seek Rittenhouse arrest, higher bond after failing to tell them he moved
GameStop stock: CA man turns stimulus checks into $40K
Show More
Lake Forest College COVID-19 outbreak fueled by dorm gatherings
'We are broken': Family devastated by death of teen after Jan. shooting rampage
Northwestern cheerleader speaks out after suing university
Chicago Weather: Wintry mix changes to snow Thursday
Former police officer charged with murder in death of Andre Hill
More TOP STORIES News