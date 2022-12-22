Chicago Ukrainians hopeful President Zelenskyy's US visit could bring end to war with Russia

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Ukrainians are hopeful that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's U.S. visit will bring more help to people in their war-ravaged country.

Whether it's on a locker or a sweatshirt, the national Ukrainian symbol of freedom is a point or pride at St. Nicholas Cathedral School, where 75 students enrolled fled the war in Ukraine. So did Halia Didula. The 24-year-old Fulbright Scholar works with the kids as a social worker.

"I really feel like our children, they really miss Ukraine," Didula said. "I feel so proud of them because they say when this is finished, they will all go back."

Didula is hopeful Zelenskyy's visit to Washington, his first trip outside of his country since the war began, will lead to an end of the war.

"I think it is very positive and it gives me a lot of hope," Didula said.

Zelenskyy's visit and support from the United States also gives school volunteer Dasha Diachenko hope. Before she fled the war, Diachenko worked in the entertainment industry in Ukraine. Years ago, she met Zelenskyy.

"Our president is a very important person for Ukrainians right now," Diachenko said. "He is a very good speaker and people believe him."

Dr. Vitaliy Poylin says Zelenskyy must use his speaking skills to communicate with Congress why it's so important for the U.S. to continue supporting Ukraine. The Northwestern hospital surgeon returned to his home country last summer to help the injured.

"It's important for him to convey the message that Ukraine is not just fighting for itself, Ukraine is fighting for democratic values that we try to promote," Poylin said.

Those are democratic values that Didula said her country must fight for, no matter how long it takes.

"Even though I have many friends in the war, I lost one friend, but I still believe we should do this right and not step back," Didula said.

And to help the cause against Russia, the United States government is providing $1.85 billion in additional military assistance. Ukrainians here in Chicago say they are grateful.