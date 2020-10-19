Union Station to open early voting location Monday as polling stations expand across Cook County

There's a big push to get people to the polls early due to the pandemic, and Monday the latest polling station will open at Chicago's Union Station.
More than 50 early voting locations will be open across Cook County starting Monday. Several more locations will be open in Chicago's surrounding collar counties as well.
According to the U.S. Elections Project, over 27 million people have already voted in the general election.
"There is so much going on right now, I feel like voting is really critical, especially in the light of the pandemic," said voter Kristen Erekson Sunday.
Erekson came with her sister, who is ready for this election to be over.
"I don't want to hear any more about all these political fights," Allison Erekson said. "I just want more decency back in this country, back in Chicago."
As of Friday morning, election officials said more than 256,000 early vote ballots have been collected in Illinois. That number doesn't include mail in ballots.
"I have a lot of faith in the mail-in system but I think for me, this election it was very important to me to physically cast my ballot," said Victor Lopez.
"I don't always vote early, but I felt like this was too important and there is too many obstacles I just wanted to make sure my vote counted," added Corliss King.
"People are voting early because they're concerned about the impact of the coronavirus, they're concerned about making sure they get leaders in place who will take us out of the pandemic," said ABC 7 Political Analyst Laura Washington.
Sunday was the last day to register online to vote in Illinois.
The online voter registration application closed at 11:50 p.m. Sunday according to the State Board of Elections.
According to the Illinois Board of Elections all mail-in ballot requests "must be received by the election authority by October 29."
The State Board of Elections warned there may be delays in accessing its website because of the unprecedented number of requests.