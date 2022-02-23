Our America: New Frontier of Voting Rights

Nearly 40 years after the Voting Rights Act of 1965, the landmark legislation prohibiting discrimination that blocked Black voters from the ballot box, states are increasingly passing restrictive voting laws that, in some instances, disproportionately affect people of color.
This Black History Month, the ABC Owned Television Stations honor the leaders and everyday people who fought for the power to vote during the civil rights movement by looking at those who are still working to keep access to the ballot box fair and equitable. The new frontier of voting rights includes efforts ranging from restoring rights for the formerly incarcerated to guaranteeing voting rights for non-U.S. citizens.
Here's an overview of our coverage:
- Activists motivated to improve Texas voter turnout under Senate Bill 1's restrictive guidelines: Texas voters and activists are responding to the recent passing of a restrictive voting law that impacts when and how people can vote.
- Non-citizen voting rights gain traction as immigrants vote in SF Unified school board recall: Three San Francisco Board of Education members were recalled in a recent election. For the first time, non-U.S. citizens were among those who cast ballots in the municipality.
- Restrictive voting regulations keep many in NC from voting: A group is pushing for formerly incarcerated people to regain the right to vote once they have served their time and reentered society.
- 'Why shouldn't I vote': Former Illinois inmate fights for right to vote after serving sentence: Prisoner advocates are pushing for currently incarcerated Illinois residents to cast ballots.
- California's voters still do not reflect the diversity of its people, report says: California has bucked a national trend by making voting more accessible to voters. However, the fact remains that its voting population does not reflect the diversity of people of the state.