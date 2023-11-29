The Lake County Sheriff's Office is investigating a body found in a bag on the side of Hunt Club Road, south of Route 173, in Wadsworth, IL.

Body found in bag on side of road in Wadsworth: Lake County Sheriff's Office

WADSWORTH, Ill. (WLS) -- The Lake County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a body was found in a bag on the side of a road on Wednesday morning.

Investigators said they found the woman's body on the shoulder of Hunt Club Road, south of Route 173, in Wadsworth at about 7 a.m.

Detectives said it appears that the woman is the victim of a homicide, and her body was dumped on the side of the roadway during the early morning hours.

Now, the Lake County Coroner's Office is trying to determine exactly how she died.

Lake County sheriff's detectives are investigating. Further information was not immediately available.