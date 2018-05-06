Waffle House shooting victim DeEbony Groves' mother accepts daughter's diploma at Belmont University graduation

EMBED </>More Videos

Shirl Baker accepted her daughter's diploma during Belmont University's graduation ceremony on May 5. (WSMV-TV)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. --
Just weeks after DeEbony Groves was killed in a shooting at a Tennessee Waffle House, her grieving mother accepted Groves' college diploma.

Shirl Baker, Groves' mother, walked the stage at Belmont University's May 5 commencement ceremony to applause and a standing ovation. Groves' brother Di'Angelo also graduated during the same ceremony, WSMV-TV reported.

Before her death, the 21-year-old senior was studying social work. Belmont's alumni association has since established a social work scholarship in Groves' name.

Groves and three other people were fatally shot when a gunman opened fire at a Waffle House restaurant in the early morning hours of April 22. Travis Reinking, 29, has been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting. He is facing multiple charges, including four counts of criminal homicide.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
gun violencefatal shootingu.s. & worldwaffle housegraduationcollegeeducationTennessee
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Closing arguments end for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
Armed suspect fires gunshot during Elgin bank robbery
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Man fatally struck in West Humboldt Park
Show More
Urban Meyer suspended for 3 football games by Ohio State
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
More News