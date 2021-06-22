COVID-19 vaccine

Walgreens giving out $25 in rewards cash for customers getting vaccinated in store

EMBED <>More Videos

Walgreens giving out rewards cash as in-store vaccine incentive

Starting Tuesday, customers getting a COVID-19 vaccine at a Walgreens pharmacy will also get $25 in Walgreens Cash rewards.

According to the retailer, the rewards will be available right after vaccination for customers with myWalgreens rewards accounts. People without a myWalgreens account can choose instead to receive a $25 Walgreens gift card.

Parents or guardians of teens who get the vaccine will also be eligible to redeem the cash rewards on behalf of their children.

Walgreens said it is providing the incentive to encourage more individuals to get a COVID-19 vaccine in support of President Joe Biden's National Month of Action. The promotion runs until June 26.

CVS announced in late May that people who plan to receive or have received a COVID-19 vaccine at CVS can enter its new "One Step Closer" sweepstakes and win one of more than 1,000 prizes. Those include a seven-day cruise on Norwegian Cruise Line, VIP tickets to next year's Super Bowl, a two-night stay at a Wyndham hotel and $5,000 cash prizes for family reunions.

"We're grateful for the millions of people who've received one of the well over 17 million doses we've administered at CVS Health, but we have a long way to go," said Dr. Kyu Rhee, senior vice president of CVS Health, in a press release.

The sweepstakes, which begins June 1 and ends July 10, is aimed at "working to close gaps in hesitancy" of getting the vaccine. CVS cited a survey from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that 17.6% of adults 18 years and over are hesitant to receive the vaccine.

CNN Wire contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessvaccinesbusinesscoronaviruswalgreenscovid 19 vaccineretail
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
70% of Americans 30 or older have gotten COVID-19 vaccine
Illinois vaccine: U of I requiring COVID vaccines for on-campus students
IL reports 185 COVID cases, 4 deaths
Cole Beasley would rather retire than get vaccinated, follow NFL COVID rules
TOP STORIES
Naperville, Woodridge residents continue cleanup after EF-3 tornado
Cop who owns house where Englewood shooting killed 5 stripped of powers
Woman stabbed to death in Loop was 'accomplished scholar'
CTU vows to fight back against CPS layoff decision affecting over 400
Dog brought to US through O'Hare contracts rabies
Surviving combat to die at home: Soldier picking out his coffin at 35
Mother, baby killed in Bronzeville hit-and-run
Show More
Child tax credit: Will you be getting monthly payments?
What to expect during Disney World's 50th anniversary party
1 killed in Dan Ryan crash on South Side
Detroit highway shooting kills boy, 2; multiple arrests made
3 killed in Denver-area shooting, including officer, suspect
More TOP STORIES News