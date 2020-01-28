Walgreens employee stabbed by 2 trying to steal beer from Avondale store, police say

CHICAGO -- A Walgreens employee was stabbed by two men trying to steal beer from a store in the Avondale neighborhood Monday night, Chicago police said.The incident occurred at a store in the 3400-block of West Belmont at about 8:35 p.m.Police said two male suspects were trying to leave the store with beer they did not pay for when the 27-year-old employee tried to stop them.One of the men took out a knife and stabbed the employee in the hand, police said. Then two men then fled the store on foot and dropped the beer near the exit.The employee was transported to Community First Hospital in good condition, police said.No one is in custody. Area North detectives are investigating.