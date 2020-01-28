Walgreens employee stabbed by 2 trying to steal beer from Avondale store, police say

CHICAGO -- A Walgreens employee was stabbed by two men trying to steal beer from a store in the Avondale neighborhood Monday night, Chicago police said.

The incident occurred at a store in the 3400-block of West Belmont at about 8:35 p.m.

Police said two male suspects were trying to leave the store with beer they did not pay for when the 27-year-old employee tried to stop them.

One of the men took out a knife and stabbed the employee in the hand, police said. Then two men then fled the store on foot and dropped the beer near the exit.

The employee was transported to Community First Hospital in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody. Area North detectives are investigating.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoavondalechicago crimestabbing
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Indiana beaches draw big crowds for Memorial Day weekend
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
Chicago sees deadliest Memorial Day weekend since 2015
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Show More
CDC warns of unusual, aggressive rats because of pandemic
Memorial Day events in Chicago area go virtual
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Tips for planning summer vacations amid COVID-19 pandemic
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
More TOP STORIES News