Chicago Walgreens shooting: Victim identified, police in contact with man who fatally shot of woman suspected of shoplifting

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said they have identified and are in contact with the man who they said shot and killed a woman inside a Walgreens on Chicago's Northwest Side.The man was seen on store cameras. He has not yet been named, and is communicating with officials through his lawyer according to police Friday.Officials said he is considered an "unofficial security guard" at that Walgreens location and does have a valid FOID card and concealed carry license.The victim was identified by Cook County officials Friday afternoon as 46-year-old Sircie Varnado of Chicago.The shooting occurred at about 11:30 p.m. inside the Walgreens in the 4800-block of West Fullerton Avenue.Varnado, who was suspected of shoplifting feminine care products, was confronted by a store manager and then a man intervened, police said. He fought with her verbally and then shot her in the head, claiming to be a Chicago police officer before running away.Varnado was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.Police said none of their officers were involved."That's cold-blooded murder right there," said customer Joe Reyes.The man fled the scene in a blue or black Ford SUV.A Walgreens spokesperson said the Deerfield-based company is cooperating with the police investigation."We are committed to providing a safe environment for our employees, patients and customers in the communities we serve," the company said in a statement.Area North detectives are investigating.