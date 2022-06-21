attempted murder

Chicago Walking Man's condition upgraded nearly a month after he was set on fire

EMBED <>More Videos

Man who allegedly set homeless man on fire was 'angry': prosecutors

CHICAGO -- The condition of Joseph Kromelis - the famed "Walking Man" of downtown Chicago - has been upgraded nearly a month after he was attacked and severely burned while sleeping near Trump Tower.

Kromelis was admitted to Stroger Hospital in critical condition the end of May but he is now listed as serious, according to Cook County Health spokeswoman Alexandra Normington.

The hospital released no other information, citing privacy rules, and the prognosis for his recovery was not known.

Kromelis was burned over more than half of his body when he was doused with gasoline fluid and set on fire on May 25. Doctors have said he would be unable to recover from the wounds.

RELATED | Chicago's 'Walking Man' lit on fire while sleeping on street downtown, police source says

Joseph Guardia, 27, has been charged with the attack. He has offered no motive to police other than he is an "angry person," according to prosecutors.

Kromelis had been sleeping under blankets in the 400 block of North Lower Wabash Avenue when surveillance cameras captured Guardia walk up and stand over him silently for 16 seconds, prosecutors said.

The video allegedly shows Guardia pour gasoline over Kromelis' uncovered head and ignite it.

Guardia left as Kromelis' entire upper body was engulfed in flames, prosecutors said. Kromelis tried to put out the fire but finally slumped against a garage door. Two security guards from Trump Tower came to his aid before an ambulance arrived.

Police recovered an extra large McDonald's cup used in the attack and sent it to an Illinois State Police lab for testing. Detectives used surveillance video to track Guardia's movements from the crime scene across town and issued a public bulletin that led to his arrest two days later.

Six years ago, Kromelis was brutally beaten by someone with a baseball bat in the 400 block of East Lower Wacker Drive. The two were struggling over the bat when police arrived.

Note: The video in the player above is from a previous, related report.

Source: ( Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2022.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoriver northmelrose parkarrestattempted murderhomelessfirearson
ATTEMPTED MURDER
$1M bail for man charged with attempted murder of CPD officer
Man who allegedly set homeless man on fire was 'angry': prosecutors
Man arrested for allegedly setting homeless man on fire: CPD
Men charged after attempting to set baby on fire: police
TOP STORIES
'Absolutely wild': Outmanned CPD struggled during Northalsted fight
Group robs armored truck at south suburban drive-thru ATM, FBI says
Aldi abruptly closes South Side grocery store partly due to crime
Jury finds Bill Cosby sexually abused girl at Playboy Mansion in 1975
Chicago police unveil long-awaited foot pursuit policy
More speed camera vote delays leave some Chicago aldermen fuming
61 shot, 10 fatally in Chicago holiday weekend violence, CPD says
Show More
Heat advisory in effect for much of Chicago area; storms possible
Uvalde footage shows officers had guns, shields - but no clear orders
Chicago Weather: Clear with Heat Advisory in effect until 8 PM
Kellogg Chicago: Company moving HQ to city
City Council committee passes cooling ordinance
More TOP STORIES News