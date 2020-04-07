Coronavirus deaths: Evergreen Park Walmart employee's family sues after COVID-19 death

48-year-old Phillip Thomas died due to complications of COVID-19. He was one of two Evergreen Park Walmart employees who died from the coronavirus.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6076395" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Starting Saturday, Walmart is taking new action to protect customers and employees who are still reporting to work.

EVERGREEN PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- The family of a Walmart employee who died from COVID-19 is now suing the retailer, claiming that they did not provide protective gear.Wando Evans, 51, worked at the store in Evergreen Park at 95th and Western, and is one of two employees who got sick and died from coronavirus. Phillip Thomas, 48, was identified as the second Evergreen Park employee who died from COVID-19.According to the Cook County Medical Examiner, both men died from COVID-19 infection, as well as pneumonia. They both also had an underlying health condition listed as a contributing factor.In the lawsuit, Evans' family claims Walmart put its employees and the public at risk by not following recommended practices like social distancing. It also claims they did not provide workers with protective gear.As of Saturday, Walmart began taking new action to protect customers and employees who are still reporting to work. One of those new measures includes limiting the number of shoppers in stores.Over the weekend, Walmart said neither of these employees had been at the store for at least a week and the company said no issues were reported after a health department inspection.A Walmart spokesperson said they are mourning along with the families, and have reinforced their cleaning and sanitizing measures.