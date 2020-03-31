Health & Fitness

Walmart to start employee temperature checks to slow spread of COVID-19

To avoid the spread of the coronavirus, Walmart will begin conducting temperature checks for all of its employees as they arrive to work.

The company said infrared thermometers will be sent to all of its stores, distribution centers and Sam's Clubs in the next three weeks.

Any workers who have a temperature of over 100 degrees will be asked to return home, the company said. Sick employees can return to work when they've been free of a fever for three days.

Walmart said masks and gloves would also be sent to all of its locations for employees to use, while also practicing social distancing and hand washing.

It's the company's latest move to keep customers and workers safe from the COVID-19 outbreak. Last week, Walmart, along with Target, Acme and H-E-B in Texas, added sneeze guards to its registers.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronaviruswalmartcovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Trump threatens to pull RNC from NC, says gov. 'in shutdown mood'
Show More
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
VIDEO: Ozarks, Florida crowds ignore social distancing guidance
Memorial Day events in Chicago area going virtual, including annual WOOGMS Parade
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
Coronavirus school closings, event cancellations amid COVID-19 outbreak
More TOP STORIES News