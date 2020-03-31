Walmart to start employee temperature checks to slow spread of COVID-19

To avoid the spread of the coronavirus, Walmart will begin conducting temperature checks for all of its employees as they arrive to work.
The company said infrared thermometers will be sent to all of its stores, distribution centers and Sam's Clubs in the next three weeks.
Any workers who have a temperature of over 100 degrees will be asked to return home, the company said. Sick employees can return to work when they've been free of a fever for three days.
Walmart said masks and gloves would also be sent to all of its locations for employees to use, while also practicing social distancing and hand washing.
It's the company's latest move to keep customers and workers safe from the COVID-19 outbreak. Last week, Walmart, along with Target, Acme and H-E-B in Texas, added sneeze guards to its registers.
