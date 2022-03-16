walmart

Walmart warehouse fire: Massive blaze sends huge plume of smoke into air over Indianapolis

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Massive Walmart warehouse fire burning near Indianapolis

PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WLS) -- Crews are battling a massive fire at a Walmart warehouse Wednesday afternoon near Indianapolis, WRTV reports.

The Plainfield Fire Territory confirmed they are battling a fire at the Walmart distribution center on AllPoints Parkway.

Walmart had 1,000 employees inside at the time the fire broke out that have been accounted for at this time, Plainfield Police Department Deputy Chief Joe Aldridge said.

No injuries are have been reported at this time, Alridge said.

Smoke from the fire can be seen from downtown Indianapolis and all over the area.

The Town of Plainfield is asking people not call the dispatch center unless there is an emergency.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
