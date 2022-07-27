The Soul Children Of Chicago celebrating 40th anniversary with a Jubilee

Walt Whitman and the Soul Children of Chicago are celebrating 40-years as Chicago's Gospel ambassadors to the world.

Walt Whitman and The Soul Children of Chicago are celebrating 40-years as Chicago's Gospel Ambassadors to the world.

Whitman and Dr. Gaylena White joined ABC7 to discuss the upcoming events. The Chicago's singing sensations will be hosting the first-ever performance in Millennium Park.

It will happen at the Jay Pritzker Pavilion with the Grant Park Symphony Orchestra on Wednesday, July 27 from 6:30- 8 p.m. There also be an afterparty at Swissotel. For tickets, click here or call (312) 742-7647. $20,000.00 in scholarships will be presented to the graduating seniors in the choir at the after-party.