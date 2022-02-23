'Littlest Defector' who fought for asylum at age 12 offers unique perspective on Ukraine crisis

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=11590212" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> President Biden unveiled new sanctions on Russia while pledging military supplies and might, but no direct U.S. military muscle.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- At 12 years old, Walter Polovchak became known as the "The Littlest Defector"when he refused to leave Chicago with his parents who were moving back to Ukraine, then part of the Soviet Union. The Kremlin considered him a U.S. hostage. The story of his asylum and legal fight became a Cold War legend.Polovchak, now 54, is an American, a Chicagoan, a husband and father of two."It is clear that they lost the Cold War, and I feel like this is their second opportunity," Polovchak told the I-Team.He says in 2022 the Russians are doing to Ukraine, what they tried to do to him in Chicago in 1980: stand in the way of freedom.Polovchak had moved to Chicago with his family; but when they decided to return to Soviet Ukraine, he had tasted American freedom and refused to go. With his family back in Ukraine, his asylum case wound through state and federal courts, ending with a win for Walter. He would stay on this side of the Iron Curtain.A family picture still hangs in his home, of his parents who later died in Ukraine. Now he fears for other relatives still living there."It is very personal to me because I do have family there," said Polovchak. "They're trying not to panic. They're used to this type of aggression. And they've been living this for a long time. We all know who the aggressor is. Ukraine is a free sovereign country."Asked if he ever thought over the last few decades that he would see Russia do what they're doing now, Polovchak said, "For the longest time we all thought it was in the past and we moved on.""Every single country in Europe should be concerned," said Polovchak. "The freedom and democracy is under attack around the world."More than 5,000 miles from eastern Ukraine, the former USSR defector says he realizes now more than ever, that he made the right decision at age 12."Every day I thank God that I'm in America and I am an American," Polovchak told the I-Team.He proudly talked about his 14 trips back to Ukraine during the decades. He had a trip to his homeland planned for this year, but now says that's not looking good.If Vladimir Putin occupies Ukraine, it would be essentially the same government in charge that he once escaped; a government that wanted him back. Polovchak says they are not to be trusted.