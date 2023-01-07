Remains of World War II airman from Illinois finally ID'd thanks to new technology

The remains of a US Army Air Forces tech have finally be identified thanks to new technology. Harold Kretzer will be re-buried in Springfield, IL.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- The remains of a World War II airman from Illinois have finally been accounted for.

Harold Kretzer, a 32-year old Odin man in downstate Marion County, was a U.S. Army Air Forces tech.

In the summer of 1943, he was on board a bomber that was hit by enemy fire and crashed in Romania.

He was buried there as an unknown hero, but new technology has allowed his remains to be identified. He will be re-buried in Springfield.

